J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

