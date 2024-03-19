J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

