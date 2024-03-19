Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Cut to $149.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $151.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $124.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

