Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of JWLLF opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States of America, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners.

