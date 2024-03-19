Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of JWLLF opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
