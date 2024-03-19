Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 324,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,139 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 969.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 131,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,824,000 after buying an additional 139,902 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

