Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,614,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 9,508,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
JNNDF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
Japan Display Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Display
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.