Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,614,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 9,508,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

JNNDF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Japan Display Company Profile

See Also

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

