JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,104,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 3,382,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,049.0 days.

JPSTF stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

