JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,104,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 3,382,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,049.0 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
JPSTF stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
