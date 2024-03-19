Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) to Issue Dividend of $1.65 on May 15th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Jardine Matheson stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.25. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £180.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

