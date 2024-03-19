Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) to Issue Dividend of $1.65 on May 15th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Jardine Matheson stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.25. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £180.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.45.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
