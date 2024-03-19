Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

