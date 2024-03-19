JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of JD.com worth $71,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

