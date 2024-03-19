Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $61.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Down 0.0 %

HAS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.