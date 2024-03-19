JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

