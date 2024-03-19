Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 202,080 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

