Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 202,080 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.8 %
Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.09.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.