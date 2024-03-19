John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

