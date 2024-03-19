Journey Medical (DERM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Journey Medical stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Journey Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Journey Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Journey Medical by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use.

