JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $150.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $239.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.48 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $190,882.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,358.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,043 shares of company stock worth $142,785,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

