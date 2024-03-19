JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.