JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 223.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $723.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

