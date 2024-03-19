K-Bro Linen (KBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

TSE KBL opened at C$33.71 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The stock has a market cap of C$360.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

