Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Stock Down 0.3 %

KAMN stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kaman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

