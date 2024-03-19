Karat Packaging’s (KRT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $26.15 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

