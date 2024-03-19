Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,029,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock opened at $329.83 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $329.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.29.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

