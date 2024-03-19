Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Katapult Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 6,063.05% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.