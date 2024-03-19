Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Katapult Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 6,063.05% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Katapult
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- EV Stocks Stall, What About NIO?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.