KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Short Interest Update

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KATITAS Price Performance

OTCMKTS KTITF opened at C$17.50 on Tuesday. KATITAS has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.50.

Get KATITAS alerts:

About KATITAS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KATITAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KATITAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.