KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

