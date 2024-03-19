Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kenon Stock Performance

KEN stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Kenon has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 143.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 60.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

