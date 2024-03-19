Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $36.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.