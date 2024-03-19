KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

