Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.4 days.

Keyence Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $468.65 on Tuesday. Keyence has a twelve month low of $341.00 and a twelve month high of $525.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.76.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

