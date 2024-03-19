Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.4 days.
Keyence Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $468.65 on Tuesday. Keyence has a twelve month low of $341.00 and a twelve month high of $525.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.76.
Keyence Company Profile
