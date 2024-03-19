Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KZR opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

