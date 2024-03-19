Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kforce worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 352.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $74.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

