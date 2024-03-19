Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,549,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 1,461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.3 days.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Shares of KMMPF opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.