Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,549,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 1,461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.3 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KMMPF opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.