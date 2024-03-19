Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,549,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 1,461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.3 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KMMPF opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.