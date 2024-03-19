Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Jamie Welch Acquires 14,814 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 132.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinetik

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.