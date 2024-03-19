Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $515.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.80. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $280.71 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

