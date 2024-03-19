KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.230-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KLA also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.23-5.43 EPS.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $690.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $640.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $635.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

