KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion. KLA also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 4.230-5.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $635.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $690.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $640.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.32. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.