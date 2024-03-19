Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $38.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KVYO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
NYSE:KVYO opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
