Kohl’s Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $25.04 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

