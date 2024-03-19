Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.38.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

