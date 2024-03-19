L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 90,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

FSTR stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of 184.09 and a beta of 0.77. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

