L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) Trading 2.4% Higher

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $13.51. 107,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 191,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.06 million, a P/E ratio of 337.75 and a beta of 0.01.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.