Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $209.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

