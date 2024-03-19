Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $111,255,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

