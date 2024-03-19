Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

