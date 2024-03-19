Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.
About Landis+Gyr Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Landis+Gyr Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.