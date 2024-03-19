Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LARK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

