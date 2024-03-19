Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Latham Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Latham Group Stock Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $392.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.53. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 717.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 575,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Latham Group news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $75,984.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $165,868 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

