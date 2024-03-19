Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 3,417,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

