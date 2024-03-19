Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

MIRM opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.