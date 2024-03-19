Leerink Partnrs Comments on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGSFree Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.34. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

