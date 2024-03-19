Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.31.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LEN opened at $156.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.